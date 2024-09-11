ZESCO SHOULD THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX AND OFFER SOLUTION TO LOADSHEDDING- ZAWAPA



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party President Howard Kunda says the power crisis that the country is facing should be addressed like yesterday.



Speaking to journalists in Ndola Mr Kunda said the current loadshedding has negatively affected all the sectors of the economy hence needs to be addressed.



He charged that Zesco should think outside the box and come put with solutions regarding the power deficit.



Mr Kunda advised Zesco to cluster key community areas and provide them with solar-generated power.



“It’s high time Zesco think outside the box and come up with different energy sources rather than just depending on hydroelectricity which has proved unreliable.



“The current loadshedding has negatively affected the economy which needs to be addressed like yesterday,”he said.



He said that it is shameful that the head of state is on record mocking the Zambian people not to cry but buy solar energy adding that it is not every citizen that can