ZESCO SIGNS POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH 29 SOLAR DEVELOPERS



Zesco Limited has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 29 Independent Power Producers (IPPs), paving the way for the generation of 332 megawatts (MW) of electricity from solar power across Zambia.





Speaking during the signing ceremony in Lusaka, Energy Minister Makazo Chikote hailed the development as a major step towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future for the country.



“This initiative aligns with the government’s vision to diversify Zambia’s electricity sector and achieve energy security through mini-grids and renewable energy solutions,” Chikote said.





In supporting Government’s renewable energy agenda the agreements mark a key milestone in fulfilling the Zambian government’s commitment to sustainable energy, following the introduction of Statutory Instrument No. 52 of 2024, which streamlines regulatory processes for small-scale power projects.





The initiative also supports President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of expanding electricity access and promoting renewable energy to enhance the country’s energy security.



Boosting energy supply and access

with 330 MW set to be added to the national grid through micro-generation projects, the agreements are expected to reduce reliance on hydroelectric power, which has been impacted by climate change and droughts in recent years.





ZESCO emphasized that these partnerships with private developers will accelerate the implementation of renewable energy projects, ensuring more reliable power supply for households and businesses across Zambia.