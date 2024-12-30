ZESCO SPENDING ABOUT $90 MILLION MONTHLY ON POWER IMPORTS OF ABOUT 500 MEGAWATTS



By Conrad Mwango



Power utility, Zesco Limited has disclosed that it is spending about $90 million per month on the importation of about 500 megawatts of electricity.



Zesco has also disclosed that it has so far raised $2 million in excess since the commencement of the implementation of the emergency tariff plan.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Zesco Acting Managing Director Justine Loongo has also disclosed that the loss being recorded has been depressed owing to the implementation of the emergency tariff plan, saying the amount would have been higher had the emergency tariff not been approved.





Meanwhile, Mr. Loongo has disclosed that only four individuals are so far trading with Zesco Limited under the net metering introduced this year while 15 are about to be invoiced while more than 100 people have shown willingness to trade with Zesco under the same facility.





And Mr. Loongo says starting next year, Zesco will prioritize stabilizing power supply through working with independent power producers among others.



PHOENIX NEWS