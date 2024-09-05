ZESCO STILL IN TALKS WITH STAKEHOLDERS OVER POWER DISCONNECTIONS TO MANGANESE MINES IN CENTRAL PROVINCE



Power Utility, ZESCO Limited, says it is still in bilateral talks with stakeholders over the power disconnections from manganese mine in Kapiri-Mposhi, Mkushi and Serenje districts.



This follows a 48hrs ultimatum given to ZESCO by the Mine, Contractors, Factory and Allied Workers Union in which to write to the affected mining companies informing them on the next step after about 5,000 jobs were lost following the power shutdown at the mines in July this year.



But in an interview to Phoenix News, ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi has wondered why the union has been going public about their negotiations with the power company when according to him, the information between the two parties is supposed to be confidential until an agreement is reached.



And Mr. Maumbi says ZESCO cannot give an official response to the union’s demand without any official demand from them.



He has advised the union to write to the utility company to officially demand, unlike making demands through the media when the 2 parties are still in talks.



PN