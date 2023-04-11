ZESCO STORMS SCRAP YARD, RECOVERS STOLEN COPPER MATERIALS

Elias Limwanya

ZESCO has unearthed a scandal involving stolen power connection materials from a Lusaka scrap metal dealer of Grey Zulu area.

The stolen copper wires and bars were recovered from a scrap metal yard owned by Hatem Sablini, 35, a Lebanese national operating from Mumbwa Road.

Mr. Sablini was nabbed together with his Zambian Assistant Manager, identified as Moses Changwe, 29.

And the power utility says the recovery exercise is the largest of the vandal cases recorded between January and March this year in which 36 transformers have been vandalized leading to power disruption in parts of the country.

The recovered materials include transformer coil cables, service line copper wires and copper bars cut from transformers, among other items.