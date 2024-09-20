ZESCO SUSPENDS EMPLOYEE SEPARATION REQUESTS DUE TO CASH FLOW CONSTRAINT



ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube has announced that the utility company has suspended all mutual separation requests due to financial strain brought on by ongoing load shedding.



In a statement, Zesco revealed that its revenue stream has been significantly impacted as customers are purchasing electricity units less frequently, a direct result of the current power rationing.



The utility company has since issued a memorandum to its employees, informing them that mutual separation requests from both management and unionized staff have been placed on hold until further notice.



“In recent times, management has received a surge in requests from employees in both management and unionized categories seeking mutual separation as outlined in the Conditions of Service,” Ncube said.



Zesco continues to face operational challenges as it navigates the effects of load shedding on its business model. The company is expected to provide further updates as the situation evolves.



News Diggers