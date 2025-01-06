ZESCO TARGETS 10% OF HOMES ON SOLAR POWER BY JUNE 2025



January 6, 2025.



ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson, Vickson Ncube, has announced an ambitious target for the utility company, aiming to connect at least 10% of its residential customers to solar power by June 2025.





Speaking on the company’s prospects for 2025, Ncube revealed that 8,000 watts of solar agreements have already been signed, although implementation is pending. He emphasized the importance of achieving the 10% target, urging collaboration among stakeholders, including banks, institutions, the private sector, and homeowners.



“We want to ensure that at least 10% of our domestic customers are on solar by June this year,” Ncube stated. “I also want to appeal to you, my colleagues in the media, to help us spread the message that we want to solve this problem and together with all stakeholders – the banks, institutions, the private sector, and the owners of homes.”



Ncube’s announcement highlights ZESCO’s commitment to promoting renewable energy sources and reducing the country’s reliance on traditional power generation methods. By targeting 10% of residential customers for solar connection, ZESCO aims to provide a sustainable solution to the nation’s energy needs.





The initiative is expected to not only benefit the environment but also provide customers with a reliable and cost-effective source of energy. As ZESCO works towards achieving its target, the company is likely to collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure a successful rollout of the solar connection program.