HAPPY NEW YEAR! ZESCO TARIFFS GO UP

Before you buy Zesco Units check rates below

1. You are now buying 100 units at K59.

2. You are now buying 150 units at K110.



3. You are now buying 200 units at K160.

4. You are now buying 250 units at K211.

5. You are now buying 300 units K262.

6. You are now buying 350 units at K378.



7. You are now buying 400 units at K493.

8. You are now buying 500 units at K725.

9. You are now buying 600 units at K957.

10. You are now buying 700 units at K1,198.



11. You are now buying 800 units at K1,421.

12. You are now buying 900 units at K1,653.

13. You are now buying 1000 units at K1,884.

Please note that 3% excise duty and 16% value added tax are inclusive.

Thanks

Henry Kapata

Spokesperson.

Can you please confirm tariffs

Zesco Limited and ZESCO – Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation, ZESCO

Dial*3600# for information