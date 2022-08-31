ZESCO TARIFFS WILL SOON BE INCREASED, CABINET IS JUST TRYING TO MANAGE HOW TO BREAK THE NEWS – CHILUFYA TAYALI

Mwabuka shani, don’t worry they will not increase fuel today, because of the by-elections, they will hammer you after the by-elections.

But be consoled, because these by-elections especially Kwacha and Kabushi will not be over any time soon, until Bowman and Malanji are on the ballot.

In the meantime, I want to inform you that, in principle, Cabinet has already approved the increment of ZESCO tariffs and other services such as connections. They just want put up a ka smokescreen of engaging the public so that, you don’t put it on them.

Anyway, some of us are enjoying ka Diaspora life, chauffeur driven muli Uber, going for work. I start at 09:00hrs by the way.

But don’t miss me too much, I will soon be back to face my friends at another UPND wing, Force Headquarters.

We no longer have police service, niba cadre ba UPND fighting for the party. If you are not a cadre of UPND, you will not have it easy in the police and you are likely to be retired, so I understand BaKajoba and Rae Hamoonga.

FIMBA UPOOKE!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!