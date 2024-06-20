ZESCO TO COME UP WITH EMERGENCY LOAD RATIONING SCHEDULE

ZESCO Acting Deputy Director Distribution and Customer Services KENNEDY MUCHANGA says the utility will come up with an emergency load rationing schedule.

And, Mr MUCHANGA has also disclosed that the company has overdrawn its share of water for generation.

He says this has resulted in the company doing more load rationing which is switching off more and extending hours.

Mr MUCHANGA however says the Power Utility will use the emergency schedule at the time they have challenges with load on the system.

In an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka Mr. MUCHANGA said emergency schedules will be used in cases of emergency load rationing amidst having the normal schedule.

Mr MUCHANGA said when generation cannot support the demand especially at the peak hours, it has to ration to save the system from total collapse.

ZNBC