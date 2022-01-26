ZESCO TO PROPOSE TARIFF HIKE ONCE COST OF SERVICE STUDY IS OUT

Zesco Limited will only apply to the Energy Regulation Board for tariff upward adjustment once a report of the Cost-of-Service Study is finalized by the consultant and released by the energy regulator.

In an interview with S24 Company Corporate Affairs Manager Dr. John Kunda also clarified that contrary to speculations of tariff increment, the electricity company has no intentions to apply until after the study is released.

Dr. Kunda has however hinted that an increment on tariffs is necessary for the sector to be made attractive for both local and foreign investment.