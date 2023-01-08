ZESCO TO STAGGER LOADSHEDDING HOURS INTO BLOCKS OF SIX HOURS

In an effort to give relief to its customers, ZESCO will from tomorrow reduce the hours of load-shedding from a continuous period of 12 hours to six hours per phase each day.

According to ZESCO Managing Director, Victor Mapani, the power utility company has made this decision to cushion the negative impact of load-shedding on the Zambian masses and businesses.

Mapani indicated that decision means load-shedding will now be split into two daily phases of six hours. This means the maximum hours of load-shedding have effectively been reduced from 12 hours to six hours.

“From tomorrow or later today ZESCO shall stagger the 12 hours into 6 hours of two with a 6 hours break. The 12 hours load shedding shall be broken into two parts of 6 hours each alternatively”, Mapani said.

He further stated that the total energy load-shedded will remain the same despite the six hour break initiative.

“The impact of a continuous 12 hours is abated to twice per day but in staggered six hour blocks”, he said.