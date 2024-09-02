Zesco to supply power to residential customers for a maximum of 3 hours per day

ZESCO implements 21 hours of load shedding



ZESCO says it is only able to supply power for up to three hours per day in residential areas on rotational basis bringing it up to 21 hours of load shedding per day as opposed to the earlier announced 17 hours of load shedding.



In a statement, the utility’s spokesperson Maumbi Matongo attributed the disaster to the company’s failure to receive the scheduled 160 megawatts from Namibia of which it is only able to receive 33 megawatts of electricity due to a converter transmission fault.



Maumbi said Maamba Collieries has also temporarily cut off 150 megawatts from the national grid due to its annual maintenance works.



He added that ZESCO was prioritising essential services including health, water pumping and security during this power crisis.



“To cushion the impact of this power shortfall, ZESCO has undertaken the following measures; power supply to residential customers for up to three hours per day on a rotational basis to support access to household essentials such as water pumping,” read the statement.



He reiterated that the utility was also installing diesel generators in some markets to support business continuity.



The only national utility urged consumers to optimise energy consumption and seek alternative power sources to avoid inconveniences.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 2, 2024