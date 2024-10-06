ZESCO WARNS AGAINST ILLEGAL ‘GENERATOR LEVY’ CHARGES IN MARKETS



Power utility Company Zesco has issued a stern warning against individuals illegally charging traders a so-called “generator levy” for the use of diesel generators installed in markets to mitigate the effects of ongoing load shedding.



Zesco Spokesperson Maumba Matongo confirmed that the utility has received multiple complaints about unscrupulous individuals exploiting the diesel generators, which were intended to help traders during power outages.



Matongo condemned the extortion, urging affected traders to report any illegal charges directly to Zesco. “It is unfortunate that these generators, installed to support traders, have become a target for extortion,” Matongo said, stressing that the utility is working closely with local law enforcement to address the issue.



In response, Zesco is implementing measures to monitor generator usage more closely. Matongo also revealed that Zesco is spending approximately K350,000 monthly to operate a single diesel generator.



The utility warned that stern action will be taken against those found charging unauthorized fees.