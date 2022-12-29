ZESCO WARNS OF SECOND PHASE OF LOAD MANAGEMENT IF CURRENT LOW WATER LEVELS PERSIST

By Chileshe Mwango in Siavonga

Power Utility, Zesco Limited has warned that the country risks going into second phase of load management should the current low water levels in its reservoirs persist.

Speaking during the tour of the Kariba North Bank Power Station in Siavonga today, ZESCO Director, Generation Wesley lwiindi has told journalists that the water levels in the reservoirs are extremely low.

Engineer Lwiindi has since appealed to energy consumers to reduce on the use of electricity so that more water can be reserved and allow for generation in times to come until water levels improve which will result in normal generation.

He is also hopeful that the rainfall pattern will improve and that all the water being held in flooded areas will start trickling to the Zesco reservoirs.

Meanwhile, Kariba North Bank Power Station Manager Cephas Museba says the power station is currently running up to four turbines of the six installed machines but increases to five during peak hours.

Mr. Museba also says the power station has so far produced 99.5% of the 220 billion cubic meters of the water allocated to it by the Zambezi River Authority.

PHOENIX NEWS