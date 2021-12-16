ZESCO’s AND FUEL INNEFICIENCIES MUST BE REMOVED BEFORE SUBSIDIES ARE LIFTED

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

To allow ZESCO to charge cost-reflective tarrifs without establishing the real cost of production of electricity will be harmful to the consumer.

A Cost of Service Study should be done to establish costs incurred by ZESCO in generating, transmitting, distributing and supplying power to its various customers. This also should provide the basis of gradual adjustment of electricity prices towards cost reflective levels.

Further ZESCO’s bloated structure and inherent inefficiencies require resolving before any costs beyond what consumers are already paying are passed on.

Extensive and progressive reforms to ZESCO should be done before electricity subsidies are removed.

Similarly, we know that the cost of fuel to the consumer is high and hampered by various factors including corruption, the presence of numerous middle-men and the failure to invest in the role( or lack of it) Indeni and TAZAMA Pipeline.

We must ensure that these reforms to ZESCO and the Petroleum sector are done before any unnecessary costs are passed on to the consumers.

I found this article issued by former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr. Caleb Fundanga, interesting.