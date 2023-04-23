ZESCO’S ELECTRICITY TARIFFS ADJUSTMENT

Zesco’s adjustment of electricity tariffs for retail customers for the period 2023 to 2027 follows the concept of what is referred to as “High Performance Pricing”. This is whereby you target the real increment on the high usage sector. In this case most customers will fall outside the 300 to 500 units monthly usage, which more than offsets the discounts provided to bottom end users.



So ultimately this will result in an overall increase in electricity prices/costs at aggregate national level and ultimately commercial customers will pass the incremental costs of goods and services to the consumers.



Whilst the low usage consumers celebrate the reduction in lower units discounts, they will be indirectly hit by increased pass through costs of goods and services and, consequentially create an upside risk for inflation.



It’s a smart move to mask the real impact but nonetheless all consumers will get an indirect hit through upwards price adjustments in goods and services.



Zesco will also be able to collect more revenues as earlier desired. It’s an acceptable international pricing concept where economies are stable. Not a perfect solution in our skewed economy where the large middle to upper class who will bear the brunt of the price increase are struggling with high costs of living.

Fred M’membe