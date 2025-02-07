ZESCO’s Inconsistencies Expose Poor Planning and Uncertainty



ZESCO’s recent decision to increase residential power supply from four to seven hours per day is yet another example of the company’s inconsistent approach to electricity management. Just two days ago, the power utility insisted that four hours was the best it could provide due to supply challenges. Now, without any clear explanation of what changed beyond securing additional imports, ZESCO has made a sudden U-turn. This pattern of shifting policies raises concerns about the company’s planning, transparency, and ability to manage the country’s power supply effectively.





This is not the first time ZESCO has reversed a major decision within days. Over the years, the company has frequently revised load-shedding schedules, adjusted tariffs unexpectedly, and promised long-term solutions that never materialize. These inconsistencies create uncertainty for businesses and households that rely on electricity for their daily operations. Instead of providing a stable and predictable power supply plan, ZESCO’s frequent changes leave customers struggling to adapt to ever-shifting schedules.





The impact of these reversals goes beyond inconvenience. Businesses trying to plan operations based on power availability face financial losses when schedules change suddenly. Households must constantly adjust to new realities, affecting everything from food storage to home-based businesses. Even critical sectors like agriculture and manufacturing suffer setbacks due to the unpredictability of power supply. If ZESCO had a clear and well-structured strategy, these last-minute shifts would not be necessary.





For Zambia’s power sector to regain public trust, ZESCO must improve its communication, long-term planning, and decision-making consistency. Frequent U-turns suggest that decisions are being made reactively rather than through proper forecasting and management. Customers need reliability, and businesses require stability to operate effectively. Instead of sudden policy shifts, ZESCO should focus on sustainable solutions that ensure a consistent and dependable electricity supply for all.



Kumwesu February 7, 2025.