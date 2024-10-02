ZESCO’S NEW TARIFF APPLICATION TO THE ERB: RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS BENEFIT FROM DISCOUNTS



We understand the impact of the ongoing energy challenges, and as part of ZESCO’s proposed tariff adjustments, we are pleased to share that the first two tiers for residential customers have decreased:



•100 kWh: Reduced by 20% from K44.00 to K35.00!

•200 kWh: Reduced by 9% from K149.00 to K135.00!



This adjustment is designed to ensure that the majority of our residential customers, who make up 56% of ZESCO’s base and primarily reside in high-density areas, benefit from lower electricity costs. Specifically, those consuming within the 100-200 kWh range will experience significant savings.



©️ Zesco Limited