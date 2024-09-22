Zesco’s power imports up over 600% in 3 months… to re-submitt emergency tariff hike proposal – Mapani

Zesco’s power imports up over 600% in 3 months – Mapani … to re-submitt emergency tariff hike proposal

By Jane Chanda

Zesco managing director Victor Mapani says the company has increased power imports in the last three months from 64 megawatts to 400 megawatts at a deficit of 7.5-cent deficit per unit compared to the average domestic tariff.

And the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) director general Elijah Sichone says Zambia’s energy crisis, characterised by over 20-hours of daily load shedding and a 700MW power deficit, is not insurmountable.

Speaking at a public discussion forum on load shedding at Taj Pamodzi organised by News Diggers in Lusaka, Zesco Mapani reiterated the company’s efforts to avoid shutting down, citing plans to re-submit its emergency tariff hike proposal to the ERB to raise $14 million per month

Mapani outlined plans to mitigate the deficit by re-submitting its emergency tariff hike proposal to the ERB. This temporary increase aims to raise $14 million per month, covering the cost of power imports and ensuring a sustainable energy supply https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zescos-power-imports-up-over-600-percent-mapani-to-re-submitt-emergency-tariff-hike-proposal