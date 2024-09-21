ZESCO’S REVERSE LOGIC- Fred M’membe

ZESCO’S REVERSE LOGIC

Well run commercial entities seek to attract more customers to scale their business, and customers consequently increase profitability.

Sadly, one of our biggest corporate entities in Zambia seeks the opposite, chases away retail customers, and only focuses on transnational corporations. This is defined as either counterintuitive or reverse thinking or reverse logic or simply put, failed commercial leadership.

And can someone tell me how to block Zesco sms, which we receive almost 10 times a day, explaining what they can’t solve and apologising. You can not be apologising every day. It’s boring.

Also, ask Dstv to stop sending sms when we can’t watch anything with daily blackouts lasting 23 hours. Why buy a service you can’t use! Instead, they should text Zesco.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party