ZIALE EXPLAINS ONE STUDENT PASS

By Darius Choonya

The Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education-ZIALE- has described the academic performance of last intake of students as the worst in a long time.

ZIALE Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ann Ononuju says the institute has since instituted investigations to establish the cause behind the poor results.

She says some students were obtaining zero marks in certain practical courses bringing into question the students’ foundation.

Mrs. Ononuju was speaking to Diamond news.

394 student have failed the ZIALE exams with only passing.

Diamond news has spoken to Alexis Halwindi the 25 year old student who has passed.- Diamond TV