“ZIALE HUMBLED ME; I EVEN THOUGHT DYING WAS BETTER BUT I PICKED UP THE PIECES FROM MY FAILURE”

By Simon Mwila Mulenga

Failing an exam is one of the worst feelings one can experience.. I have had a smooth academic journey! Even as playful as I was I could get good grades in class all the way to University..

However, the mighty ZIALE humbled me.. Being a “celebrity” and failing twice at ZIALE was one of the worst feelings of my life.. At some point I even thought dying was better as the mockery I received was beyond comprehension… 😭🙆🏾‍♂️

Fast forward I picked my pieces up and it was all history! I took my place at the Bar and my name was entered in the roll of legal practitioners.. Even people that mocked and laughed the loudest were the first to feed me with sweet rubbish on how proud they were… 😩😅

You see in life, success is a personal journey! And it has its ups and downs.. Actually there are more downs than ups!

So iwe SUGO na 49 points yobe! Just pick up the pieces and do what you have to do in order to succeed! Even night school ku tampa boi.. There is no shame in rewriting as long as you know that it will pay off one day! I know people that did bad pa grade 12 but wrote GCE and later went to the finest Universities and have made it.. Take the shame but keep your head up and have your eyes on the ball.. Iza balancer ni time che ✊🏽🙏🏾