By Niza Phiri

Professor Clive Chirwa once asked me, “Niza, if all students fail in a class is it them or the lecturer/Institution that has failed?”

He went on to explain that when he lectured at the University of Manchester, if too many students had failed, the lecturer would indeed be summoned to explain why the students couldn’t understand the concepts that he was explaining to them?

We often ask why Zambian graduates from top institutions don’t seem to do anything novel, part of the reason is their education is not a learning experience to understand concepts but memorizing and adaptation to passing exams because they are often unreasonably difficult, they are stuck in a vicious cycle. The misguided lectures also believe they are in some form of competition with people much less educated than them and “success” is seen by how many people fail a particular course. I remember being told this dumb concept by many lectures through my undergrad, Mechanical Engineering is not for the weak and half of you won’t graduate. Dumb right? Have you actually looked at the progression rate of top universities? Its well over 90%.

So the Zambian education system is quite funny, Most institutions don’t understand their mandate, they are seriously misaligned. I remember challenging management at CBU when a whole Pure Physics class was failed out of university, i simply asked who had failed between the lecturers and the students?

So ZIALE? Its a ridiculous stat that only one person makes it, the institution has failed. Whether its regulation because of too many lawyers that are currently on the market, the law profession should find other ways of supporting their profession unlike stifling people’s careers and wasting their money