



ZICTA appoints Collins Mbulo as new DG



FOUR months after Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) lost its director general, Collins Mbulo has been appointed to fill the gap.





Mbulo, an engineer became the authority’s new director general, effective January 22, 2025, bringing over 17 years of experience in telecommunications and IT to the role.



ZICTA board chairperson Mundia Muyasaid through a statement that the new DG has a long history with ZICTA, having joined the organisation in 2008 as a Spectrum Planning and Licensing Engineer.





He steadily rose through the ranks, holding positions such as Director of Engineering and Technical Services before being appointed Acting Director General in October 2024.



His expertise extends beyond ZICTA as Mbulo also led engineering teams at national, continental, and international levels, including chairing International Telecommunications Union (ITU) meetings and study groups.





He has also held leadership positions within the ITU, a specialized agency of the United Nations focused on ICTs.



Professor Muya shared that Mbulo holds a Master of Law Degree in Information Technology and Telecommunications from the Open University of Tanzania and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunications from the University of Zambia.





Mbulo also holds an ITU certification in Security and Quality of Service in Internet Networks and is also a member of the Engineering Institution of Zambia and the Institute of Directors.



“The Board is confident in Eng. Mbulo’s ability to lead the ZICTA Management team in advancing Zambia’s digital transformation agenda and believes his leadership will be key to achieving the vision of a connected and inclusive digital Zambia,” wrote professor Muya .