ZICTA CALLS ON GENERAL PUBLIC TO REPORT NETWORK FAILURE



THE Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has called on the public to continue reporting the deterioration and disruption of electronic communication services due to extended hours of electricity and load management being implemented by ZESCO Limited.



In a statement issued to ZANIS today, ZICTA Manager Corporate Communications, Hanford Chaaba, said the Authority is aware of the impact of extended hours of load management on electronic communication services and will continue to monitor the quality of voice and data services being experienced by consumers countrywide.



Mr Chaaba said ZICTA has equally noted the persistent challenges reported by the public.



He said the Authority is actively engaging stakeholders including service providers and infrastructure companies to ensure that electronic communication services remain available and reliable.



“We encourage consumers to continue reporting observed deterioration and disruptions in service quality by contacting our toll-free line on 7070. Your feedback is crucial as we work to improve and maintain service standards nation wide,” he said.