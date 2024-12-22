ZICTA CORNERS ADMIN OF SCANDALOUS ZEDHULE, ULINDOSHI, FILAPWA FACEBOOK PAGES

ZICTA CORNERS ADMIN OF SCANDALOUS FACEBOOK PAGES



ZICTA corners Zed Hule admin



A joint team of Zambia Police Service and Zambia Information and Communications Authority officers has smoked out the elusive admin behind the scandalous Facebook pages: ZedHule, Ulindoshi, and Filapwa Official Zambia.





Elvis Chama, the 29-year-old online menace, was apprehended in Lusaka earlier today and is currently cooling his heels in police cells.





Chama’s notorious pages are infamous for defaming and extorting money from innocent victims.





Authorities are appealing to anyone who has fallen victim to Chama’s online bullying, harrasment and scams to lodge an official complaint with Lusaka Central Police.



Kalemba