ZICTA cracks whip, orders Airtel to compensate clients over poor network

Airtel adheres to ZICTA directive to compensate clients

AIRTEL Zambia has once more apologized for their poor services last evening and have agreed to compensate their clients as directed by Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Last night, subscribers faced challenges ranging from unstable network connections to difficulties accessing Airtel Money and slow or inaccessible internet browsing.

Despite customer complaints, Airtel’s only response has been a brief apology, leaving users frustrated.

ZICTA today then ordered the network provider to compensate its customers within five days for their shortcomings.

ZICTA corporate communications Manager Hanford Chaaba, expressed concern over the ongoing network outages and directed Airtel to communicate transparently with subscribers about the recent disruptions.

Airtel is now required to compensate its users promptly, following the approved compensation policy.

Furthermore, ZICTA has instructed Airtel to implement immediate measures to prevent future outages and submit a long-term plan to enhance network resilience.

In a statement, committed to compensating affected customers for the disruption and inconvenience caused.

“In the wake of the network and service outage experienced on the night of December 7h, 2023, affected customers will receive compensation for the disruption and inconvenience caused.”

“Customers will be notified via SMS by Airtel when they get the compensation,” wrote Airtel.

Meanwhile to ensure compliance, ZICTA announced that it will monitor the performance of all service providers, including MTN and ZAMTEL, in adherence to Quality of Service (QoS) guidelines.

“We encourage members of the public to continue reporting any issues related to unavailability and quality of network or service,” said Chaabo.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba