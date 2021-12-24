ZICTA in conjunction with Zambia Police have nabbed another scammer. He has Scammed people over 3million since 2019. He owns a number of online stores on Facebook which includes Television Zambia . Claiming to be located in Ibex Hill shop number 15. The suspect is currently at Lusaka’s Chelston Police Station.
What’s the name of the bastard, yes that is what he is? He has the digital knowledge to earn a legitimate living but chose to scam people. Chishimba Kambwili would call him “mushibila nsala”.