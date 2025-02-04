ZICTA ORDERS AIRTEL TO COMPENSATE CUSTOMERS K4 MILLION FOR INTERNET DISRUPTION





The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has directed Airtel Networks Zambia Limited to compensate all customers affected by the data outage on Sunday, February 2, 2025.





In a public notice, ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager Hanford Chaaba stated that the authority has also ordered Airtel to expedite the upgrade of its network infrastructure, particularly at critical data centers, to enhance network resilience by February 28, 2025.





Additionally, Airtel must implement measures to prevent recurring network outages and strictly comply with Consumer Protection Guidelines.