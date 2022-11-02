ZICTA, POLICE ARREST NCHELENGE MOBILE MONEY SCAMMERS



A COMBINED team of Zambia Police and ZICTA officers have arrested ‘impiya shabalanda’ money scammers.



The Nchelenge based Tokota boys are believed to be behind a scam in which random text messages are sent to different numbers informing unsuspecting people about impiya shabalanda, youth empowerment, military recruitment and making impiya sha magic to different phone numbers across the country.



ZICTA has since urged Zambians to report any number sending similar messages by dialing *707#.

Credit: The New Dawn Newspaper