ZIGCLAP ENDORSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DIRECTIVE ON FEEDER ROADS



1st April 2025



The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGCLAP) wholeheartedly endorses President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to grade all feeder roads across Zambia. This timely move is a significant step towards enhancing the country’s road infrastructure, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.





President Hichilema’s proactive leadership in allocating funds for the procurement of fuel and oil for road equipment per constituency demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of rural communities. By prioritizing feeder roads, the president recognizes the critical role they play in facilitating economic growth and development.





However, ZIGCLAP humbly requests that the president’s directive be extended to all resettlement schemes under the Office of the Vice President. Many of these schemes lack proper road infrastructure, hindering the growth of agricultural production hubs and the smooth movement of goods and services.





To ensure the effective implementation of the president’s directive, ZIGCLAP suggests the formation of local citizen’s CDF implementation monitoring secret shoppers. This innovative approach will promote transparency and accountability in the use of CDF funds, guaranteeing that resources are utilized efficiently and effectively.





President Hichilema’s directive has the potential to accelerate economic growth in Zambia by improving the country’s road infrastructure and facilitating the growth of agricultural production hubs. ZIGCLAP commends the president’s vision and commitment to transforming Zambia’s rural communities.



Francis Chipili

Executive Director