Press Statement For Immediate Release

ZIIMA CONDEMS THE ARREST OF MUVI TV JOURNALISTS

November 14, 2022

The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) strongly condemns the arrest of Muvi TV reporters, Innocent Phiri and Obvious Kaunda for merely doing their job.

Phiri and Kaunda were arrested last evening when they went to film the arrest of Chilufya Tayali at his Roma residence in Lusaka by security wings.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed to ZIIMA that Phiri and Kaunda are detained in Police custody and are yet to be charged.

As a media body that looks at the welfare of journalists and media houses, we are saddened by this development which we feel is not only an infringement on the rights of Phiri and Kaunda, but also an affront to media freedoms.

It is sad that the police decided to harass and arrest the two Muvi TV reporters for doing their jobs.

This is dissapointing especially that the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema did instruct law enforcement agencies to ensure that they carryout thorough investigations before making arrests.

We expect the police command and it’s officers to see journalists carrying out their work in an environment free of intimidation, harassment or arrest.

It is ZIIMA’s position, however, that the arrest of Phiri and Kaunda has a chilling effect on media freedoms in Zambia.

We therefore demand for their unconditional release.

Jajah Coulibaly- President

ZIIMA