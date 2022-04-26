By Scoop Reporter

WE will not support or defend any media house that promotes tribalism, hate speech, and sentiments that have the capacity to plunge this country into turmoil, the Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has said.

ZIIMA President Jajah Coulibaly says what is more worrying is the fact that these sentiments are finding themselves in the mainstream media, thereby generating a lot of interest and creating dissent among Zambians.

“Coverage of outright hate speech is tantamount to participating in the propagation of such a vice. Raphael Nakacinda of the Patriotic Front (PF) a few days ago issued statements that exhibited hate towards a particular tribe in Zambia, a statement the entire political party has failed to disown or condemn; a clear sign that it has the full blessing of the former ruling party and its leadership.

“Media houses must realise that if this country cascades into war as a result of careless reporting or continuously tolerating and giving a platform to divisive elements to continue making statements that threaten the very foundation that makes us who we are as Zambians, they too will not be spared because war knows no journalist. Media ethics demand that we avoid divisive messages, among other garbage,” Mr. Coulibaly said.

He says while media houses are charged with the responsibility of informing the masses, among others, ethics and laws must never be traded for anything else because when they fail to uphold these, they cease to be media houses but alarmists who care less about what happens to this nation as long as their objective has been met.

“We appeal to gatekeepers in these newsrooms to look at the bigger picture of why they exist and not narrowing their view to self-aggrandisement because that would be disastrous in the end. Media houses must desist from being used as vessels to divide this nation,” he said.