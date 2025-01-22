Zim Council of Churched urges  Mnangagwa to resist calls to extend his term of office

THE Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) has made a clarion call for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to uphold the Constitution and not extend his term in office.





The ruling Zanu-PF supporters want to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office and delay the 2028 elections by two years until 2030 and have already started canvassing for support.





Zimbabwe’s constitution limits the presidential office to two five-year terms, and Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term.

“The ZHOCD prayerfully urges His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Dr. E. D. Mnangagwa to resist the calls and the temptation by those calling for the extension of the Presidential Term Limits for the greater good of the country.





“The call to extend the Presidential Term Limits and postpone the 2028 elections is an invitation for the President to be a co-conspirator in overthrowing the constitution of the country which the President is elected to uphold, respect and defend,” churches said in a statement, Tuesday.





The church leaders also urged all Zimbabweans to oppose Mnangagwa’s third-term bid and defend the constitution.



“We urge the President to uphold the constitution and respect the Presidential term limits ensuring that elections are held in 2028 and that he supports a smooth power transition in 2028.



“All Zimbabweans to clearly pronounce themselves in support of the call to put Zimbabwe first and uphold the Constitution of the country.





Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe by committing not to extend his Presidency beyond the Constitutional and legal limits.