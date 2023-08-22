Zim Govt Announces Half-Day Work Schedule for Civil Servants Today

2023 Zimbabwe Election: Government Announces Half-Day Work Schedule for Civil Servants Today

The government has announced that civil servants will work half-day today ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections tomorrow, 23 August.

The announcement was made by the Public Service Commission (PSC), responsible for the administration of government employees in Zimbabwe, including teachers, nurses, doctors, social workers, and many other professionals.

Half Day Today For Civil Servants Ahead Of Elections

In a statement published in the state media and reshared by Information and Publicity Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter, the PSC said:

“Following the proclamation of Wednesday, 23rd August 2023 as the Harmonised General Elections date, the Secretary to Service Commissions, Dr Tsitsi R. Choruma, wishes to announce that Tuesday, 22nd August 2023 will be a half day for all civil servants in order to enable them to prepare and to travel to various station where they are registered to vote.

The voting exercise is critical and of utmost importance as it allows for all citizens to exercise their sovereign right in participating in this key electoral process. The Secretary to Service Commissions takes this opportunity to wish each and every civil servant a peaceful voting exercise. Normal working hours will resume on Thursday, 24 August 2023.”

Yesterday, the government officially declared 23 August 2023 as a public holiday to allow Zimbabweans to go out and vote.

Polls On Tomorrow

Zimbabweans will cast their ballots tomorrow in elections to choose councillors, members of parliament and the president who will lead the country until 2028.



The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) informed the public that it would announce results within five days after voting.

“Presidential Election results will be announced within five (5) days after the polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre. It is illegal to announce election results verbally or in print before they are announced by ZEC. Violators of this electoral offence will face legal consequences, including fines, imprisonment, or both.”