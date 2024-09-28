Zim guarantor loses properties to Zambian company



THE Supreme Court has ruled against a Zimbabwean who guaranteed a loan applied for by Switzerland-registered company, Transafrica Holding SA, which defaulted payment of the US$400 000 loan with Connect Microfinance Zambia Limited, resulting in his properties being confiscated in settlement of the debt.



Elisha Tsindikidzo approached the Supreme Court in bid to stop Connect Microfinance Zambia from taking his properties.



In the matter heard by a bench that consists of Justices Chinembiri Bhunu, George Chiweshe and Joseph Musakwa, Tsindikidzo appealed the judgment of the Commercial Division of the High Court which dismissed his preliminary objection to jurisdiction and choice of law.



The court heard that sometime in 2019, Transafrica, a company registered under the laws of Switzerland, obtained a loan facility from Connect Microfinance Zambia, a company resident and incorporated in Zambia.



Tsindikidzo, who owns two immovable properties in Harare, stood as guarantor, surety and co-principal debtor for the due performance of Transafrica’s loan obligations.



He mortgaged and hypothecated the two properties as security for the due repayment of the loan and both mortgage bonds were drawn up executed and registered in Zimbabwe.



It was a term of the two surety bonds that they would provide continuing cover in respect of Transafrica’s debt to the respondent.



The court heard that Transafrica defaulted in repaying the loan.