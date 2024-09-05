Zim Lawmaker in court for r@ping wife at gunpoint and infecting her with HIV

Mazowe North Member of Parliament, Tsungai Makumbe, has been taken to court over serious allegations of r_ping his ex-wife at gunpoint, an act that allegedly resulted in her pregnancy and the transmission of HIV.

The Zimbabwean legislator appeared before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Tuesday. He was granted bail and is scheduled to return to court on October 3rd when the trial proceedings will begin.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in November 2023, was only brought to the attention of authorities earlier this week. According to the prosecution, led by Lancelot Mutsokoti, Makumbe allegedly visited his ex-wife’s home at around 11 PM. After calling her outside, he attempted to rekindle their romantic relationship, but she refused.

It is alleged that in response to her rejection, Makumbe drew a firearm, forcibly dragged her into his car, and s3xually assaulted her without protection. The prosecution further claims that after the assault, Makumbe offered the victim USD 20 to buy emergency contraceptives, but she refused.

The victim later sought medical treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital, where she discovered she was both HIV-positive and pregnant. The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to the MP’s arrest.

Makumbe is now facing trial for these serious charges, with the next court session set for October 3rd.