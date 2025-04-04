Zim Man arrested for r@ping daughter-in-law for five days

A 46-year-old man from Glen View, Zimbabwe, has been arrested for allegedly r@ping his 18-year-old daughter-in-law repeatedly over five days in a case that has shocked the community.

The accused, a father of three boys and one girl, reportedly exploited his position of trust to assault the young woman while threatening her with harm. The police arrested him on Tuesday, April 1.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest, stating, “Police arrested a Glen View 3 man for r@pe. The accused is the complainant’s father-in-law.”

According to reports, the suspect would leave his wife in their bedroom at night and sneak into the blankets of his daughter-in-law, where he would assault her. The abuse allegedly began on March 18, when the young woman, who had been sleeping in the dining room with her husband, was attacked.

The victim, initially unaware that the perpetrator was not her husband, was violently slapped twice on the face before being handcuffed and silenced with Sellotape. Over the next five days, the man allegedly continued the assaults using the same method, without any protection.

To ensure her silence, the accused allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s five-month-old child if she disclosed the abuse. This left her living in fear for her life and the safety of her child.

On the fifth day, the victim managed to escape the house and confided in her mother, who immediately reported the incident to the police. This led to a swift investigation and the arrest of the suspect.

The victim has since been taken to the Family Support Clinic for medical examination as investigations