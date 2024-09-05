Zim man sentenced to jail for for stealing from accident scene

A Zimbabwean man, Bright Makuvatsine, has been sentenced to jail for theft after posing as a rescuer at an accident scene and stealing from the victims.

Makuvatsine, a resident of Kuwadzana Extension, was convicted on charges of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm in the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

The incident took place on the evening of June 28, 2024, along Bulawayo Road near Sogo Service Station in Whitehouse, Harare. Makuvatsine was among the bystanders who gathered to assist a couple involved in a traffic accident. Under the guise of helping, he stole a satchel from the couple, which contained personal belongings, including a 9mm Sarsilmaz pistol.

Makuvatsine’s crime was uncovered on August 23, 2024, when he was found in possession of the stolen firearm at the Kuwadzana 6 shopping centre. After his arrest, he led police to recover some of the stolen items.

The court sentenced Makuvatsine to 12 months in prison for theft, with four months suspended on the condition of good behaviour. Additionally, he was fined US$300 for unlawful possession of the firearm, with the failure to pay resulting in an additional four months imprisonment.