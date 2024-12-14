Zim marked a milestone in its technological advancement with the unveiling of its first humanoid robot

Zimbabwe marked a milestone in its technological advancement with the unveiling of its first humanoid robot, Sophia, at the University of Zimbabwe campus on Thursday, December 12.

The event was celebrated as a significant step forward in the country’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Sophia, developed through a collaboration between global robotics pioneer Hanson Robotics and researchers from the University of Zimbabwe’s computer science and AI departments, features advanced AI systems and computer vision capabilities. The robot is capable of engaging in natural conversations, mimicking human movements, and navigating its environment seamlessly.

The country’s Minister of Youth, Honourable Tino Machakaire, attended the unveiling and praised the innovation. Sharing his thoughts on X, Machakaire wrote:

“The future of Zimbabwe in Artificial Intelligence is very bright as reflected today on the occasion of the launch of Zimbabwe’s first humanoid robot at the University of Zimbabwe. I had an interesting exchange with Sophia the humanoid robot on a range of contemporary subjects.”

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media as many Zimbabweans have lauded the country’s efforts to keep pace with global trends and technological innovations, while some critics have pointed out that Sophia was first created in Hong Kong.