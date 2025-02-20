Zim police have taken Roseline Tawengwa, the wife of Blessed Geza, into custody

Zimbabwean police have taken Roseline Tawengwa, the wife of Blessed Geza, into custody and transported her to Harare Central Police Station.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Law and Order section had interviewed her about her husband’s whereabouts just two days ago. After that, the police requested her presence at the station again, prompting her to engage lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mtetwa wrote to the police seeking clarification on their intentions, given that Tawengwa had already been interviewed on February 18.

Despite this, the police picked her up this evening, and her lawyer is en route to the police station as well. Blessed Geza, a Zimbabwean war veteran and former CIO officer, has been vocal about his opposition to President Mnangagwa’s attempts to extend his term in office, citing constitutional concerns.