Zim Prophet Walter Magaya to build third Heart Stadium in Malawi

Yadah Football Club owner Prophet Walter Magaya is set to build the third Heart Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

According to the State owned H-Metro tabloid, the stadium will be built at “Chipala Community Ground in the Ngomani village”.

Magaya built the first Heart Stadium in Zimbabwe at his hotel in Waterfalls.

The stadium was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December 2023.

Last week, Magaya opened another stadium called the Heart Stadium 2 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Magaya shared a video of the Heart Stadium 2 captioned: “For this, and for all you do, we bless your name Lord!

“By His grace we have established The Heart Stadium 2 in Maputo Mozambique.

“We shall continue to press forward with the good work that God has mandated us to do and we shall always invest in the betterment of our people.”

Meanwhile, the football mad prophet went on to reveal that he still wants to renovate Chibuku and Gwanzura stadium in Zimbabwe.

He told H-Metro: “I still want to rehabilitate Chibuku or Gwanzura if permitted. Upgrading Chibuku remains my main prayer and one day, maybe, the authorities will allow me to do it as my last efforts were shot down.”

The Chitungwiza City Council has been rejecting Magaya’s bid to renovate Chibuku Stadium.

Reports suggest council is skeptical about the prophet’s intentions to revamp the sporting facility with some within the council believing he wants to own the stadium.