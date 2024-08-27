Zim Woman Arrested for Using Tortoise to Threaten HR Manager with Black Magic

Drama as Woman Uses Tortoise to Threaten HR Manager with Black Magic Over Unpaid Salary

In a bizarre incident, a 58-year-old woman was arrested after she brought a live tortoise to her workplace and threatened to use black magic on her Human Resources (HR) manager.

Desperate to secure her unpaid salary, Sithembiso Budzirikawa resorted to using the tortoise as a means of intimidation.

The unusual confrontation took place at a company in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, where Budzirikawa had been demanding her unpaid wages.

Unpaid Wages and Unusual Threats

According to the court documents seen by New Zimbabwe, on August 21, 2024, Budzirikawa visited Chabwino Farm, where she allegedly acquired the tortoise before heading to her workplace.

Upon arrival, she approached the Human Resources manager, demanding the release of her salary. However, the manager refused to comply, citing undisclosed reasons.

According to court testimony, when her demands were ignored, Budzirikawa resorted to a more alarming tactic. She produced the tortoise, which was covered in red floor polish and wrapped in a red cloth with needles tied around it, and threatened the manager with black magic if her salary was not paid.

Arrest and Legal Consequences

The HR manager, alarmed by the threat, reported the matter to the police. Officers responded swiftly and demanded to see a permit for the tortoise, which Budzirikawa failed to provide. As a result, she was arrested for unlawful possession of a live tortoise under the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Budzirikawa was subsequently brought before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where she was found guilty of the charges. She was sentenced to pay a fine of US$300 or face 30 days of imprisonment if she failed to pay.