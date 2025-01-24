Zim Woman drinks poison after discovering husband married another wife

A woman in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe is receiving medical attention at Kwekwe Hospital after attempting to take her own life by consuming poison upon discovering that her husband had secretly married another woman.

The husband, Forbes Degwa, a senior manager at a local company, reportedly paid Lobola for his second wife without informing his first wife, Alice. Forbes formalized his union with Angeline Zvikomborero Mujanja on December 14 of last year, a revelation that left Alice devastated.

The incident occurred on January 8, when Angeline, the second wife, reportedly informed Alice about the lobola payment, triggering Alice’s drastic decision. Alice, deeply hurt by the betrayal, drank poison in an attempt to end her life.

When contacted by H-Metro for comments, Forbes initially evaded questions and later disconnected the call, stating, “Who gave you this information? Can I call you back in 15 minutes?”

Angeline, when approached, denied involvement, claiming, “I don’t know anyone or anything about what you are talking about. I wasn’t married on the date you are referring to. You can verify your claims with your source.”

A source close to the matter confirmed that Angeline was indeed married to Forbes on December 14 and that she had informed Alice, which led to the dramatic turn of events. The source further revealed that Alice, overwhelmed by the betrayal, resorted to drastic measures.

Alice, an orphan who grew up under the care of her late grandmother, has faced significant emotional burdens throughout her life, with this recent betrayal adding to her challenges. She is now fighting for her recovery as she continues to receive treatment at the hospital.