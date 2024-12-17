Zimbabwe army headquarters extensively damaged by fire

A fire broke out at the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) headquarters in Harare early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to buildings and property, according to an official statement.Starlink internet

The blaze, which struck the army complex located at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks (formerly known as KG6), began around 2:50 AM on December 15, 2024. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Army spokesman Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed that fire fighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and successfully contained the fire. “The incident occurred in the early hours of December 15, 2024, at around 2:50 AM. Firefighters were dispatched and managed to contain the blaze. No reported casualties at the barracks,” Makotore said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the incident has raised concerns over the extent of the damage. “Damage to buildings and other valuable property was extensive,” Presidency spokesman George Charamba stated on social media platform X.

Makotore added that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. “Investigations into the cause of the fire will soon be launched. The ZNA will continue giving updates as more information becomes available,” he said.

The fire has raised questions about the security of military facilities and the potential impact on the operations of the Zimbabwe National Army. Authorities are expected to release more details as investigations progress.Starlink internet

Source – zimlive