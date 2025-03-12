Zimbabwe Begins Hiring 4,000 Teachers in First Phase of Recruitment Drive

Zimbabwe’s government has begun recruiting 4,000 teachers as part of a broader initiative to hire 8,000 educators this year. The move aims to improve the teacher-learner ratio and enhance education quality across the country.

Speaking at the opening of a new five-room classroom block at Southerton Primary School in Harare, Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata expressed confidence that the first batch of 4,000 teachers would be hired within the first quarter of the year. She confirmed that the necessary processes were already in motion.

“Right, we are very, very grateful to Treasury and the Public Service Commission, who have given us the green light that during the first quarter of the year, we will be able to have 4,000 teachers as per plan,” she said.

More Teachers to Be Recruited in Term Two

The remaining 4,000 teachers will be recruited in the second term. Deputy Minister Gata explained that her ministry had completed all necessary documentation to facilitate the hiring process.

“We submit our requirements to the Public Service Commission, indicating where we need teachers and for which subjects. The hiring and payment of these teachers will be managed by the Ministry of Public Service and the Minister of Finance, who will communicate accordingly,” she explained.