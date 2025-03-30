Zimbabwe braces for protest as war veteran calls for Mnangagwa’s resignation

A nationwide protest is set to take place in Zimbabwe on Monday, March 31, 2025, as war veteran Blessed Geza leads a demonstration demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation. The protest is driven by mounting frustration over economic hardships, corruption, and allegations of nepotism within the government.

Geza, a former ZANU-PF member and vocal critic of Mnangagwa, has labeled the protest an “uprising” aimed at pressuring the president to step down. However, authorities have vowed to suppress the demonstration, with police and security forces on high alert across the country.

Zimbabwe’s government has a long history of clamping down on dissent, and this protest faces significant obstacles, including limited backing from opposition parties and the state’s preparedness to use force.

While public discontent remains high due to the nation’s struggling economy, the scale and success of the demonstration remain uncertain.