Zimbabwe candidates struggle to stump up poll fees

The deadline for those wishing to register as candidates for Zimbabwe’s August general elections has now passed – with numbers expected to be lower as smaller opposition parties struggled to raise the money required.

The registration fee for presidential candidates was $20,000 (£16,000), 20 times higher than it was in 2018, while those wishing to run for parliament had to stump up $1,000.

To put forward candidates for all positions, a party must now have $230,000 at its disposal.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main rival Nelson Chamisa were among the handful of presidential candidates putting in their nomination papers at the High Court in the capital, Harare.

Others trickled in over the course of the day, a marked contrast to five years ago when 23 candidates were on the ballot.

Near closing time, one female presidential candidate was still canvassing for overseas donations to pay for her nomination.

Another party leader reduced the number of candidates being put forward to leave enough money for campaigns.

Opposition parties say the fees are blow for democracy.

A ruling Zanu-PF party representative defended the hike, saying a presidential candidate who failed to raise $20,000 was not fit to lead.

The electoral commission is expected to confirm the successful candidates by the end of the month.- BBC