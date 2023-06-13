ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS 2023: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Zimbabwe heads to the polls in August against a backdrop of one of the world’s highest rates of inflation and accusations of an intensifying crackdown on the opposition.

Long-time president Robert Mugabe was deposed in 2017 but many say that little has changed.

In the run-up to the vote, questions linger over how free and fair the ballot will be in a country that is trying to rehabilitate its image.

Zimbabweans will vote on 23 August to elect councillors, members of parliament, and a president. If there is no outright winner in the presidential contest, a run-off will be held six weeks later, on 2 October.

The final list of candidates has not yet been confirmed.

In the last election, in 2018, 23 people ran for president, but this time that number is likely to be lower after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission raised the nomination fee to $20,000 (£16,000) from $1,000 (£800).

There are likely to be two main candidates:

Incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change (CCC)



Mr Mnangagwa, 80, has led Zimbabwe since the military forced Robert Mugabe to resign in 2017, and then won a disputed election a year later. He was a long-time ally of Mugabe before the pair fell out.

[BBC]